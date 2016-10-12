- FEATURES
Install our extension in chrome web browser to start recording your test scenario. Type, click and interact with your site as you normally would. The Recorder will capture all of your actions as you navigate your site. You can then set assertions that will be checked to determine if the test has passed.
Integrate to track bugs,Improve work efficiency , Build and deployment.
"We really appreciate the simplicity of testing with CloudQA. We are glad that you have made test automation fast and elegant"
- Sarvanan.P , PropGod
" Your approach to testing is really effective. We were able to uncover issues in our application in hours that we did not even detect for weeks. Thanks a lot "
- Ashish Abrol, BigIndiainWedding.com
" CloudQA is super simple software for testing websites and applications. I am proud to be one of the first few clients of such an amazing product. Even freshers in my testing team learned it in no time. Awesome product, diligent team and great support. All the best! "
-Mahesh Soni , Topnotepad