About CloudQA

Codeless & Reliable
Web test automation tool

Empowers developers

eCommerce, ERP & B2B SaaS product companies rely on CloudQA

Record in your browser

Install our extension in chrome web browser to start recording your test scenario. Type, click and interact with your site as you normally would. The Recorder will capture all of your actions as you navigate your site. You can then set assertions that will be checked to determine if the test has passed.

Reuse your tests

Once saved, you can use same tests to perform functional regression and cross browser testing, load testing and to monitor your critical flows in production. Tests can be scheduled or run via API.

Automation Accelerators

Ubiquitous of web technologies. Data driven testing. Automate complex steps with simple JavaScript. Manage tests with visual editor. Customize test settings. Summary, detailed reports and notifications.

Codeless Testing

Codeless automation is less about programming and more about enabling your functional experts to automate using their expertise by giving them a platform that ensures intuitive, efficient, reliable and quality automation.

Cloud Execution

No setup, no infrastructure & no lock-in. Scalable & collaborative testing. Execute any number of tests and share result

Enable continuous QA

Shorter test cycles will enable you to build often, test often and release a quality application, enable continuous delivery and increase the probability of your project's success. With CloudQA API's you can easily hook up to your CI/CD processes

INTEGRATIONS

Integrate to track bugs,Improve work efficiency , Build and deployment.

REVIEWS

See what our clients are saying

"We really appreciate the simplicity of testing with CloudQA.  We are glad that you have made test automation fast and elegant"

- Sarvanan.P , PropGod

Client PropGod

" Your approach to testing is really effective.  We were able to uncover issues in our application in hours that we did not even detect for weeks.  Thanks a lot "

- Ashish Abrol, BigIndiainWedding.com

Client BigIndianWedding

" CloudQA is super simple software for testing websites and applications. I am proud to be one of the first few clients of such an amazing product. Even freshers in my testing team learned it in no time. Awesome product, diligent team and great support. All the best! "

-Mahesh Soni , Topnotepad

Client Topnotepad

Do you require Testing as a Service? We can help.

planning & strategy

Through a Test Discovery process, we will identify what % of your site can be automated for testing. Even 50% coverage through test automation can save you huge amounts of time and money

design & develop

Once we discuss about the critical areas of your application and your goals, we will design and develop the test cases and scenarios that meet your requirements

test & deliver

We will run the tests for you and provide detailed reports and statistics of the results. We will also provide recommendations for improving your development and test process.
